Indore: SAPAKS calls for city bandh today, petrol pumps to remain open

Indore: Anguished over harsh provisions in the recently-amended SC/ST Act, SAPAKS has given a call for city bandh, on Thursday. SAPAKS backed by 60 others organization said that the bandh would remain peaceful in nature. However, fearing trouble, the CBSE Sahodaya Group has announced that schools will remain closed on Thursday.

Jagdish Joshi, senior advocate and district president of SAPAKS said that more than 60 business associations have extended their support to our bandh call. They will observe half-day bandh on Thursday till 2 pm. A meeting of the SAPAKS was held in Hotel Sunder on Wednesday to chalk out strategy for bandh. Representatives of more than 40 social organizations were present in the meeting and they expressed their support to observe bandh.

Senior advocate Joshi said that a memorandum would be given to the collector at 11 am addressed to the President of India. Ramesh Khandelwal, president of Ahilya Chamber of Commerce and Industry said that the chamber supports the bandh call and 60 associated business associations will observe bandh on Thursday.

Due to this Siyaganj, Cloth Market, Sarafa, Grain Markets will remain closed. Rajendra Singh Vasu, president of Indore Petrolium Dealers Association said that all 230 petrol pumps in the city will remain open. Nishant Warwade, collector, said: “We will maintain peace during bandh period” and urged people to maintain peace.