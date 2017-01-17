Indore: Sanwer Road industrial area to get well equipped fire station

Indore: Long-standing demand for setting up of a well equipped fire station at Sanwer Road industrial area seems to be met by the end of this year. Fire station with a capacity of six fire tenders would be established there. AKVN Indore has expressed readiness to float tenders soon for the same.

Sanwer Industrial area has over 2000 Small and Medium Enterprises units. In view of its larger size and risk involvement, industrialists and their body Association of Industries of Madhya Pradesh was constantly demanding for a fire station there. Accepting the demand, industry department of the state has sanctioned Rs 96.50 lakh a week ago for setting up a station.

Free Press has been raising the issue strongly highlighting risks and the sorry state of the industrial area.

Talking to Free Press AIMP president OP Dhoot said that AKVN Indore managing director Kumar Purushottam and suprintendent of police (SP) fire services Rajesh Sahay and other officials inspected the proposed site in Sector-F.

As per the proposal, a fire station with three fire tenders is to be set up there. But SP fire services Sahay opined that a fire station with six fire tenders should be established there. For this purpose, additional one acre land would be required and quarters for the staff of fire station would also be built. However, this suggestion could not be considered with the sanctioned fund of Rs 96.50 lakh. The entire project would cost Rs 5 crore.

Therefore it has been decided that it would be done in phased manner. In the first phase a fire station with capacity of three fire tenders would be set up and further expansion in next phase.