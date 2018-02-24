Indore: Sanskar Rathore, Shree Awasthi bring laurels to city

Indore: City’s students Shree Awasthi and Sanskar Rathore bagged gold medals in the horse riding junior national championship in Bhopal recently.

Students competed with 400 participants and challenged experienced contenders. Sanskar studying in class IV bagged gold, silver and two bronze medals in various horse riding events. This included dressage, show jump and hacks. Shree studying in class IX bagged a gold medal in hacks event.

Talking about them, their coach Sachin Rathore said, “I am proud of them, because they worked hard to attain this position.”

He said that Shree found horse riding relaxing and energising. “Shree is in class XII where she has to manage her studies with her interests. Her commitment is inspiring,” Rathore said.

Sharing his experience of the championship, Sanskar said, “I have never been scared of riding because it seemed like horses are my best friends since childhood. But it is difficult to ride a new horse and understand a new breed.”

He said that it is not possible to take the horses for competitions and hence they are taken up on rent in various cities.

“Every living being takes time in understanding and adjusting to another being and the same goes for horses,” Rathore said.