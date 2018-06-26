Indore: ‘Sanjeevani’ saves 22-year-old model from ending life

Indore: Sanjeevani, the city police helpline service, has saved a 22-year-old girl from committing suicide. The girl was under depression for last six months due to one-sided love affair. The police counselled the girl and kept her under observation for three months after which she became normal, a press release stated on Monday.

The officials at Sanjeevani Helpline had received a call about a month back in which the caller informed about a model in Mumbai Anjali Choudhary (name change) who is from city. She tried to cut her nerves. The girl was in love with Sumit who was a model in Indore. Later, Anjali shifted to Mumbai for modelling after which Sumit avoided her.

Police said that the girl had proposed a boy after returning to Indore but he refused as he was dating another girl. This depressed her. “We counselled the girl with the help of psychiatrists. Now, she is normal and focussing on her career,” Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime) Amarendra Singh said.