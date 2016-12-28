Indore: Sanawad-Khandwa section to be closed from January 1

Gauge conversion work would start soon

4 trains between Mhow and Sanawad will continue to run

Indore: Finally, gauge conversion work of Mhow-Khandwa meter gauge will start from January 1 as the Western Railway declared 54-km-long Sanawad-Khandwa section mega block closed from the date. However, four trains will run between Mhow-Sanawad.

According to official information, the Western Railway has given its approval for mega block of the section for gauge conversion. This section is virtually hurdles free, thus railway has taken it first for broad gauge (BG) project. Another reason of selecting this section is that NPTP is setting up its thermal plant close to Khargone for which coal will pass through this section.

At present, six pairs of trains are running between Mhow-Khandwa, which will run between Mhow and Sanawad only after January 1. Sources said that due to pressure of passengers, the Ratlam division has taken the decision to reduce movement of trains to two between Mhow and Sanawad.

According an official information, two trains 52987 Mhow-Akola train will be terminated from December 31. Similarly Train no. 52993 Mhow-Akola will also be terminated from the same date. However, Train no. 52991 Mhow-Khandwa will be short terminated at Sanawad only. Similarly train no. 52988 Akola-Mhow Passenger will also be short terminated from December 31 at Sanawad only.

Due to challenging terrain between Mhow and Sanawad, the Western Railway has not yet finalised the alignment of section. Here the section passes through Vindhyanchal hills. There are issues of land acquisition also. The railways will have to acquire land from the forest department. The railway experts says slow working of railway is primarily responsible for inordinate delay in the gauge conversion. Earlier they just pretend that shortage of fund is hindering the execution of project, but despite huge allocation of fund in the last budget, the progress is too slow.