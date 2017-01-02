Indore: Sales dropped by 50% after note ban but we recovered well

Indore: Bringing street food in hygienic condition to mall culture in the city, 30-year-old Anchal Mishra and 25-year-old Akash Mishra started ‘Thelewala’, a food start-up. Trying to innovate further, they started healthy boxes which helped students in meeting their nutrition needs.

In order to present themselves as a brand, they started with a small shop in a mall. Though Indore is the city of food lovers, making a place in the vast market is not easy. With their ups and downs in last three years, they have been able to run their start-up profitably.

Talking about their journey, the two brothers shared how they tackled demonetisation among other problems for a start-up in the city.

When plans failed… they struggled, but did not give up

However in the span of three months we conquered the heart of people as we got overwhelming response and it was a big relief for us to think about expanding our brand. But after a year, we started a notice come to us that Treasure Island Mall is getting closed for renovation purposes now this was a big surprise for us, as we just started into food industry and this sudden closure we didn’t even get the time to expand. Now, the next task was to search other place either high street or other malls but that was also a big struggle as we saw many sites for months and finally got one in a good area but that was not all when we were just at the conclusion of the deal we got to hear that the owner has already tied up with some other company. Now that we call real struggle and bad luck to the core. After getting nothing from the market, we started to think what can be done now?

Entrepreneur has to find a way

Suddenly we got a call from Central that we can start operating at its food court and after a span of year, we got notice that now Central is going for renovation so we have to close down our outlet in a month.

But we got to know that Treasure Island has completed renovation and we can start operations there but they allotted food court to a third party. Now that was again a failure for us, but nonetheless we gave presentation to the new food court owner and by God’s grace he liked it. So after all this good and bad experiences, it’s been seven months we are still getting surprises like demonetisation but now we are ready to fight against any thing and thank god for always staying with us.

Now we are coming up with corporate delivery also in which we will serve everything from fruits to sprouts to full meal at your doorstep. Just keep following us on different social media platform to get more info about us.

Demonetisation

Demonetisation has both negative and positive affects over market and yes we are also a part of it. Our season starts from November basically, the first week of November was overwhelming and suddenly when Narendra Modi banned the 500 and 1000 rupees notes and its impact can be seen easily from next day and our sales dropped by 50 per cent. However, as we were helpless like all so we have no option but to wait for the market to grow. There is one best thing about food industry that it recovers soon because people will eat sooner or later. So people started coming again and now we saw a drastic change, earlier we used to convince customer that we also have online facility so they can use card but 95 per cent of them preferred cash transaction but as December started that 95 per cent cash giving customers automatically changed to cashless transaction which was interesting to witness. As December has ended and we have whatsoever no negative affects and food industry market now is growing again with speed.

Plans for 2017

The year 2017 is going to be uncertain for Indian market. It will be our expansion year and we are focussing how to diversify ourselves and capture food industry market all over India. We have already started using payment methods like Paytm, Airtel money , free charge etc also we have POS software so customer are welcome even if they don’t have cash we are all prepared to support them in any circumstances. This New Year we are coming up with our new product in which we are starting to deliver our cuisines and also Fruit box, Sprout Box and Meal box especially for our friends who finds it difficult to get good food in Indore. As Indore is a city where one can get food easily but the main problem faced by our outsiders friends here is good and tasty food. Now we will bridge the gap for everyone.