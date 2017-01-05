Dewas: The students of Sainath Memorial HS School here participated in a cleanliness drive and painting competition as a part of the government’s Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. Guests astrologer Prakash Chouhan, corporator Manoj Rai, former corporator Sunil Yogi and coordinator of ‘Prerna’ Kamal Chawda were present at the event held on the school campus. ‘Prerna’ administered an oath to the students of the school to be aware about cleanliness, practice cleanliness in personal life and spread the message of cleanliness in society.
Indore: Sainath Memorial students spread awareness on cleanliness
Tagged with: Cleanliness Drive painting competition participated Sainath Memorial HS School Swachh Bharat Abhiyan
JUST ARRIVED
-
Indore: Sainath Memorial students spread awareness on cleanliness
-
Indore: Chhavni general council meet held
-
Bumrah grounds Jharkhand : Leads Gujarat to second Ranji final in 66 years
-
Cilic stunned, Bopanna wins in Chennai Open
-
246 to final : Mumbai need 246 runs to beat Tamil Nadu in Ranji semi-final
EDITOR’S PICK
Arunachal politics a game of musical chairs
In these times when defection of less than one-third of the legislators of a party stands outlawed under the Anti-Defection…
Bengaluru police failed to curb rowdies in time
It is unfortunate indeed that Bengaluru, which was an oasis of tranquillity and of well-managed law and order in yesteryears,…
Will Italy be next to quit Euro-zone?
The third largest economy in EU is on its economic knees. Plagued with anaemic growth, unemployment, corruption and frightening crisis…
The demon in demonetisation
The entire burden of the 2017 assembly elections has been placed on the PM's Atlas-like shoulders. Is that fair? Should…
BCCI top brass sack must not go in vain
The Supreme Court verdict removing Anurag Thakur as president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and…