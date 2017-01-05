Indore: Sainath Memorial students spread awareness on cleanliness

Dewas: The students of Sainath Memorial HS School here participated in a cleanliness drive and painting competition as a part of the government’s Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. Guests astrologer Prakash Chouhan, corporator Manoj Rai, former corporator Sunil Yogi and coordinator of ‘Prerna’ Kamal Chawda were present at the event held on the school campus. ‘Prerna’ administered an oath to the students of the school to be aware about cleanliness, practice cleanliness in personal life and spread the message of cleanliness in society.