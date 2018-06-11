Indore: Rushabh Gedam is city topper in JEE Advanced

Indore: Boys outshone girls in JEE advanced results declared on Sunday. According to the information gathered by Free Press, Rushabh Gedam has emerged topper in city topper with All India Rank (AIR) 130. Samyak Jain stood second with AIR 147. Vaidik Jain stood as third with AIR 197 and Animesh Jain stood fourth in city with AIR 238.

However, their ranks have shocked many educators as Indore’s top rank fell from 46 to 130. Last year, Arpit Prajapat, son of a gardener, had brought pride to the city with AIR 46. Second place was taken by Vardhan Jain with AIR 86 and third topper Anav Agrawal had AIR 119.

Based on the data provided for this year, city topper has AIR 130. Celebrating their success, second two toppers went for a road trip with their family. Animesh celebrated his success with family. He had taken a drop for clearing the examination.