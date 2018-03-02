Indore RTE violation: High court orders to examine charges against Daly College

Indore: Indore bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court on Friday directed Indore divisional commissioner to examine charges of alleged violation of Right to Education Act-2009 by Daly College and submit his report within three weeks.

The ruling by justice PK Jaiwal and Justice Virendra Singh came on a petition filed by social worker Yogendra Singh. In his petition, the petitioner alleged that Daly College carried out many irregularities while admitting students under RTE Act. The petitioner alleged that admission procedure by the school authorities for the academic session and selection by way of lucky draw is not as per law and not valid in the eyes of law.

He also alleged that admissions were given on the mere directive the secretary of the school principal and results were not declared publically. The court was told that there was no advertisement in the local newspaper specifying the date regarding admission process which may be undertaken by the school. The process adopted by the Indore collector is nothing but eye-wash rigged with mala fide favourtism and reputism.

The petition also highlighted alleged improper implementation of the RTE Act in MP and also shows the irregularities and non-obedience of the rules and regulations framed by the CBSE in the regard. A preliminary submission bas been made by the school regarding maintainability of the petition on the ground that the school is not receiving any grant in form of aid from the government of MP and that it is neither financially or functionally nor administratively under government control.

However, the petitioner alleged that the huge land used by the school has been given on lease by the Indore Municipal Corporation. In its response to the petition, the CBSE told the court that it has already incorporated the provisions regarding the admission of the students as per the RTE Act in the affiliations bye-laws and it is the duty of the concerned state government to monitor the proper implementation of the RTE act.

After hearing all the parties, the court observed that the petition is maintainable. “Considering the aforesaid and nature of allegations made in the petition, we request the division commissioner to look into the grievance of the petitioner and examine the same and under the RTE Act, 2009 and rules and regulations framed there, so also the guidelines issued by CBSE and submit its report within a period of three weeks,” the court ordered. The next date has been set for April 16.