Indore: Rs 100 cr deposited in Jan Dhan accounts

I-T dept issues notices to 60 co-operative banks, 768 accounts under lens in Indore

Indore: After Rs 500 and Rs 1000 currency notes were demonetized, hefty amount has been deposited in Pradhan Mantri Jan-Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) accounts in the city.

As per information, Rs 100 crore was deposited in 500 accounts in Indore region so far.

The Income Tax department has started inquiry into these and 768 other accounts after banks intimated the department about hefty deposits.

Chief Commissioner (income tax) VK Mathur said that they have information that more than Rs 10 lakh has been deposited in 768 accounts after demonetisation. “In 350 accounts, more than Rs 1 crore has been deposited. We are inquiring into the matter.”

In preliminary inquiry, the department has also come to know that a huge amount has been deposited in co-operative banks in Indore. The department has issued notices to 60 co-op banks in Indore and nearby places and started questioning. As many as 150 accounts in co-op banks are under I-T lens.

Up to Rs 10 crore deposited

Additional Commissioner (investigation wing) Prashant Kumar Jha said that they are collecting information from banks and other sources on unaccounted income. “So far, we have confirmed information about suspected transactions in 500 accounts. The number could increase,” he said.

At least 300 are among accounts of different companies and firms which have deposited hefty amounts. In some individual accounts, up to Rs 10 crore has been deposited. The probe would intensify after December 30, the deadline to deposited demonetised notes.

Gold worth Rs 200 crore sold on Nov 8 night

The Income Tax Department has admitted that gold worth Rs 200 crore was sold by jewellers in Indore on November 8 night. This figure has surfaced in the preliminary inquiry by the investigation wing. The I-T department has acted against 10 big jewellers in the city after news regarding huge sell of gold were published on November 8 night.

The I-T department sources had sealed documents from the jewellery shops which revealed showing sale in back date. The department has also obtained footage of CCTV cameras installed at the shops.

The income tax department would now reach to the people who had purchased gold on that day.