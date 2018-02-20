Indore: ‘RRCAT developing low cost equipment to diagnose TB, oral cancer’

Over 700 scientists, engineers and guests from across country attend 35th foundation day celebration of RRCAT

Indore: Raja Ramanna Centre for Advanced Technology (RRCAT) celebrated its 35th foundation day on Monday. Chief guest of the programme was director of Indira Gandhi Centre for Atomic Research (Kalpakkam, Tamil Nadu), Dr AK Bhaduri and the function was presided over by RRCAT director Dr PA Naik. Proton Accelerator Group director SC Joshi welcomed the guests.

Dr Naik presented an overview of the scientific activities being carried out by the centre and highlighted the important achievements accomplished during the past one year.

He informed that the indigenously developed Indus National Facility was being used extensively by the researchers from about 140 institutes all across the country and 765 user experiments were conducted in 2017.

He further spoke about the institute’s contributions in Mars Orbital Mission and the progress of the indigenously developed infra red free electron laser for materials science studies and 10MeV industrial electron linac for irradiation of agricultural and pharmaceutical products.

Adding to the glory he said that laser systems developed at RRCAT have provided crucial support in nuclear reactor maintenance as well.

“Low-cost compact laser based diagnostic instruments like TuBerculoscope and OncoDiagnoScope have been developed for screening large population for TB, and oral cancer”, Dr Naik added.

The programme was attended by around 700 scientists, engineers and guests from other universities across the country.

The programme was conducted by Laser group director SV Nakhe and vote of thanks was proposed by Materials Science group director Dr SB Roy.