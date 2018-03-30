Indore: Review plea against SC, ST Act ruling likely next week: Gehlot

Indore: Union social justice minister Thawar Chand Gehlot on Thursday said that the centre is likely to file a review petition next week against Supreme Court’s order on diluting provisions of the SC/ST Act. Talking to mediapersons here on Thursday, Gehlot said the apex court’s ruling could lead to a rise in atrocities against members of oppressed classes. A delegation of Dalit ministers and MPs led by union minister Ram Vilas Paswan on Wednesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi over dilution of some stringent provisions of the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. “The Supreme Court’s decision would affect the justice delivery system,” Gehlot, who was part of the delegation, said in reply to a question.

It would lead to delay in police action and arrest and as a result atrocities against the oppressed classes would rise, Gehlot said. “My ministry, after holding serious discussions, had requested the law ministry that there is a need to file a review petition against the Supreme Court order,” he added. “I am glad that law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad has accepted the request,” he remarked.

He said to file the review petition, social justice and empowerment ministry, law ministry and the attorney general’s office are in talks. “In the next week, we will move in the direction of filing the petition,” he said. The prime minister assured the delegation of Dalit MPs on Wednesday that appropriate action would be taken.

On March 20, the Supreme Court, noting the rampant misuse of SC-ST Act against government servants, ruled that a public servant can be arrested only after approval of appointing authority. A non-public servant can be arrested after approval by the senior superintendent of police.