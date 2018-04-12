Indore: Residents feel the heat as night temperature rises 4 degrees above normal

Indore: Clouds on Wednesday provided a much needed relief to residents as the day temperature sank below normal level. It was a relief specially when the night temperature on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday rose four degrees above the normal. According to meteorological department, city’s maximum temperature would touch 40-degree Celsius mark once clouds get clear.

The city received light rains in last two days, which kept the day temperature under control. Regional meteorological department officials said weather will remain same on Thursday though night temperature will increase. The minimum temperature is expected to fall only by Friday.

On Wednesday, winds blew at a speed of 22 to 24 kilometres per hour, which also added to relief. Indore recorded a maximum temperature of 37.6 degrees Celsius, which was one degree below normal. The minimum temperature at 23.6 degrees Celsius was four degrees above the normal.

“Cloudy weather will remain for one more day and there are chances of light rains and drizzles. It may pull down the maximum temperature but minimum temperature would remain as high as on Wednesday,” a met official said wishing anonymity. “In city, when the temperature increases, it gets cloudy due to occurrence of local low pressure area,” official added.

Dehydration, skin diseases on rise

Nodal officer of Integrated Diseases Surveillance Program Dr Asha Pandit said fluctuation in temperature may affect the body temperature, which will lead to dehydration. The number of dehydration cases will see 20 percent rise in coming days. Physician Dr Mahendra Jha said summer aggravates skin diseases. “Patients with skin disorders including acne, rashes and itching are on rise,” he said.