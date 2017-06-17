Indore: Rendezvous by IMA Rakesh Biyani to address CEO meet today

Indore: Joint managing director of Future Retails Limited, Rakesh Biyani will address the city businessmen at Brilliant Convention Centre in an event ‘A Rendezvous-CEO meet’ organised by Indore Management Association here on Saturday.

Rakesh Biyani leads the management and expansion of the company’s flagship formats like, Central, Big Bazaar and Food Bazaar. He has been one of the founders of Future Group.

Biyani is actively involved in category management, retail stores operations and information technology. He is a non-executive director of Future Lifestyle Fashions, and has been associated with Future Group ever since its inception. Academically, he has completed ‘Advanced Management Programme’ from Harvard Business School and is a commerce graduate from HR College, Mumbai. Biyani also shares a deep passion for humanitarian efforts and a philanthropist.

He founded the ‘Have a Heart Foundation’, Mumbai, to help eliminate congenital heart diseases for under-privileged children of age groups 0-18, across India. This three-year-old foundation has already provided medical assistance to more than 100 children in need.