Indore: Remove HoDs who have completed terms says Prof Mishra

Indore: After three days of controversy, Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) administration on Thursday finally issued order for appointing Prof Rajnish Jain as new director of Institute of Management Studies (IMS) in place of Prof PN Mishra, the senior most professor on the UTD campus.

Mishra dashed off a letter to vice chancellor Dr Narendra Dhakad stating that he had no objection on his removal from the post but suggested replacing all HoDs whose three years of term has completed citing head rotation policy.

“As per Ordinance 23, heads of teaching departments should be replaced after completion of three years of tenure. I principally agree to this policy. All those heads whose three years of tenure is over should be replaced. There should be no bias on implementation of this policy,” Mishra said.

He, however, stated that assessment of HoD’s tenure should not be done as stipulated in the ordinance.

“Every HoD tries to his/her sweat and blood while discharging duty. At the fag end of his/her tenure as HoD, assessing his/her work is unjust to him/her. This provision should be changed. In Central universities’ no such assessment of HoD’s work is done,” Mishra stated in the letter.

Commenting on Mishra’s letter, the VC stated that he is bound to follow the Ordinance 23 fully and power to make amendments in it lies with coordination committee and not with him.

Three-year tenure of nearly a dozen teaching departments/institutes of DAVV has exhausted but they still continue to on their posts.

Ordinance 23

Ordinance 23 states that after expiry of three years duration of a HoD, assessment of his works like research work, teaching and administrative efficiency should be done by a committee. The VC and Dean of the faculty concerned should be the chairman of the committee. If, in the assessment, head is found suitable, he should be reappointed as HoD for a further period of three years. If the assessment report comes adverse, the HoD should replaced with another faculty member.

Term of following departments/institutes head is over

School of Languages

School of Instrumentation

School of Bio-chemistry

School of Biotechnology

School of Computer Science

School of Electronics

School of Economics

School of Energy and Environmental Studies

School of Pharmacy

Institute of Engineering and Technology

No suitable replacement available in these departments