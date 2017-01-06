Indore: Remove garbage instead of releasing balloons

The much-talked about cleanliness drive under ‘Swachh Bharat Abhiyan’ would end up becoming a cosmetic exercise with officials resorting to gimmicks like releasing balloons etc. People in the city feel that picking up garbage and keeping areas clean are better ways to set an example. A section of people shared their feelings with DEEPAK SHARMA.

“I am against this Swachh Bharat Abhiyan vans, which keep playing a song loudly. They are irritating and government can invest in better infrastructure rather than these temporary vehicles just for showing a clean Indore during inspection by a central team.”

Harshdeep Baveja, 22, Businessman

“Government does surveys and provides rating while taxpayers give their take once in five years. Taxpayers get only one valuable vote. After voting, we pray that we have a government which creates an example for learning, not noisy stunts.”

Tarun Chhugani, 34, Entrepreneur

“I strongly believe that people are an integral part of any government and the civic sense of a person can help any nation achieve what it deserves. No campaign can bring any change until the importance is felt from inside.”

Pallavi Bahrani, 33, Palsikar Colony

“Being a zumba trainer, my classes are in morning and evening hours. At the same time, these vans create noise because of which everyone gets distracted, so this noise pollution must stop. It might help some people but majority think otherwise.”

Aarti Maheshwari, 40, Zumba Trainer

“We live in township. My family and I feel irritated with these vans as we are already paying maintenance in our township. These drives must be conducted in areas where it is actually required rather than where it is of no use.”

Avani Sharma, 19, Nipania Road

“I live near Barwani Plaza where several people reside in apartments. Such musical vans for picking garbage are not helpful here, as we are already giving it to the person whom we pay each month. It is a part of maintenance. It is of no use for us.”

Ashish Aswani, 20, Palasia

“These vans are increasing noise pollution rather than collecting garbage. They are roaming around in the city because inspection is going on. Nothing is going to change. We still find garbage in many places. Government is wasting money and increasing sound pollution.”

Sunny Sabnani, 24, Sindhi Colony

“‘Swachh bharat ka irada kar liya humne’ is a great idea, but first government should take this song seriously. Until they do not pick garbage and clean streets, how can they urge public to keep it clean. They should be cleaning streets rather than releasing balloons.”

Rishabh Jape, 19, Usha Nagar