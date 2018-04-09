Indore: Regional 3R Forum in Asia and the Pacific from April 9 to 12

Indore: The Eighth Regional 3R Forum in Asia and the Pacific being jointly organised by Union of ministry of housing and urban affairs and government of Madhya Pradesh would be held at Brilliant Convention Centre here from April 9 to 12. The forum will start on Monday with a pre-event ceremony welcoming more than 500 delegates from across India and the world whereas the main event would be start on Tuesday. It will be inaugurated by Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan and housing and urban affairs minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Tuesday. Japan’s environment minister Tadahiko Ito will also be present at the event.

The theme of the event at Indore is ‘Achieving Clean Water, Clean Land and Clean Air through 3R and Resource Efficiency – A 21st-Century Vision for Asia-Pacific Communities’.The United Nations Centre for Regional Development (UNCRD) has been organising international “Regional 3R Forum in Asia and the Pacific” since 2009 with the support of government of Japan to promote the concept of Reduce, Reuse, Recycle (3R) of waste.

The event would be attended by high-level government representatives including head of the countries/state and officials from more than 35 countries in Asia and the Pacific Region, Indian representatives, representatives of states, industries, technology providers, academia, research institutes, civil society organisations and other stakeholders from India.As per information, mayors from different cities in the country and 40 cities abroad would participate in the event which is organised with an objective of integrating the 3Rs in policy, planning and development.

The forum provides a strategic platform for sharing best practices in 3R areas, including new and emerging issues of concern in waste management. The aim of the forum is to shift the global consumption and production patterns towards building a sound-material-cycle society, recognising the importance of reducing barriers to the international flow of goods and materials for recycling and re-manufacturing, particularly in developing countries.

The conference will end with the signing and subsequent adoption of the ‘Indore 3R Declaration on Achieving Clean Water, Clean Land and Clean Air’ in cities by mayors and city authorities Adhere to 3R for development, waste management: PMPrime Minister Narendra Modi has said that all stakeholders must adhere to the “golden principle” of the 3Rs — Reduce, Reuse and Recycle — which will significantly help in waste management and sustainable development. The Prime Minister’s message was to participants of the Eighth Regional 3R Forum in Asia and the Pacific, to be held in city. “The mantra of 3R is at the heart of any vision towards the sustainable development of mankind,” Modi said.