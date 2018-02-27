Indore: Rambagh residents gear up to tackle looming water crisis

Indore: Anticipating looming water scarcity in city, residents of Rambagh have started rejuvenating old water bodies in the area to reap benefits during the days of crisis. As part of the collective endeavour, local residents led by corporator Deepika Kamlesh Nachane started with desilting and cleaning the wells as well as step wells (bawdi) of the area on Monday.

“Not just cleaning, but we have also started renovating the bawdis of the area. We are reconstructing the walls of Narayan Bagh ki Bawdi and also, dredging it to rejuvenate the water source so that it can provide us dirt-free water at the time of water scarcity,” said Deepika.

She said that Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) has been conducting the renovation work with the help of local residents who are actively participating in the social cause. Local leader Kamlesh Nachane informed that “There are three bawdis and a famous well in the area which are serving water demands of the area for years.”

“We have cleaned these ancient water bodies last year and now, again have started renovating them by constructing new boundary walls and installing pumps,” Kamlesh said adding “If not for drinking purpose initially, these water bodies can help supply water for other works including cleaning and gardening. They will be ready to serve even drinking water by the next year when the water gets refreshed with rain water.”

Rambagh has maximum number of wells and steps wells. This area also has some famous bawdis including Narayan Bagh ki Bawdi, Kibe Sahab ki Bawdi and Rambagh ki Bawdi, which still have the potential to serve the area. These bawdis are more than a century old and are example of glorious past of the city. If these resources are maintained properly, people won’t face water crisis during summer.

Kibe Sahab ki bawdi was established more than 150 years ago and was named after the ‘Jagirdar’ (landlord), who was the caretaker of the Holkars. Similarly, Narayan Bagh ki Bawdi is more than 150 years old and was established on the name of Colonel Martand Narayan Bhagwat, relative of ruler Tukoji Rao Pawar.