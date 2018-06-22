Indore: Rains lash city, several areas waterlogged

Indore: Pre-monsoon rains lashed the city on Thursday evening. The Regional Meteorological Department recorded 18 mm rain till 8.30 pm and with this season’s total rainfall reaches 56 mm (over two inches). Wind was blowing with a speed of 18km per hour in the evening which signaled the citizens to brace up for showers.

Office-goers had a tough time due to sudden rainfall in the evening and most of them were drenched while returning home. The level humidity was quite high since morning but clouds in the city sky making it dark at 5.30 pm. It started raining at 6:30 pm and continued to lash for more than an hour.

The change in climatic conditions provided the much-needed relief to people. On Thursday, the maximum temperature in the city was recorded at 38.4 degrees Celsius which was five degrees above the normal temperature while the minimum temperature was recorded at 24.4 degrees Celsius at the normal. The level of humidity was 78 per cent.

The moderate to heavy showers also exposed civic problems as several areas were water-logged, which affected traffic and added chaos. The traffic junctions at Geeta Bhawan, GPO and Collectorate were inundated, which led to massive traffic jams. Those riding on two-wheelers ran for cover and took shelter on sideways.

Manmay Sharma, who was returning from his classes, said that it was getting dark in the late afternoon. “I thought I would reach my house in Sudama Nagar before raining. But I reached only halfway when it started raining heavily,” he said.

Power cuts in many areas

The denizens got the much-needed relief from scorching heat with the pre-monsoon shower but power cuts compounded their problems. Sudden power cut irked the citizens as they had to stay in dark for several hours. Areas like Sikh Mohalla, Kachhi Mohalla and Aerodrome area witnessed massive power cuts.