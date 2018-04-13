Indore: Rains bring relief from scorching heat

Indore: After days of oppressive heat, dark clouds opened up on Thursday evening that turned the weather pleasant and brought down day temperature by four notches. The untimely rains, which began at 2 pm in some parts of the city continued till evening intermittently.

Several commuters in Vijay Nagar, Annapurna, Aerodrome and other areas were spotted standing under trees or road side shelters. According to meteorological department, city recorded 12.6 mm of rains till Thursday evening. “All parts of the city witnessed rains, intermittently. The precipitation was heavy in eastern parts of the city while it was mild in the western part,” a department official said wishing anonymity.

He said sky will remain cloudy and there are chances of light rains in next 48 hours. Western disturbance caused rains and change in the weather. Indore recorded maximum temperature of 35.3 degrees Celsius, which was four degrees below normal. The minimum temperature at 21.9 degrees Celsius was one degree above normal.

Power disruption added to the woes of people. Several areas in the city witnessed power cuts though west discom restored the supply on receiving complaints.

Infants prone to diseases

With the frequent changes in weather, district health department has alerted the hospitals for increase in number of patients specially children. “The frequent changes in weather have made infants prone to the diseases as they have weak immunity. People should take extra care of their children,” chief medical and health officer Dr H N Nayak said.