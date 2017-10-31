Indore: Railways issues winter time-table, change in several train timings

Indore: Several trains’ arrival in Indore has been delayed by 5 to 15 minutes in Railways’ winter time-table released on Monday. While Habibganj-Indore’s arrival has been delayed by 5 minutes, its departure timing remains unchanges (6:45). As per the new time table, Indore-Guwahati train will reach Guwahati 1:55 hours ahead of its existing time.

In the new time table, Railways has made crucial changes in passenger trains’ operation thus affecting five city-bound trains. Chandigarh-Indore (19308) will reach city railway station 17.35 hours instead of earlier 17.20. The train will be operated once a week from both sides. The popular Habibganj-Indore (19324) Intercity Express will now reach the station at 21:35 hours and would depart at usual 6:45 hours. Jodhpur-Indore (14801) will now arrive at city railway station at 23:00 hours. Rewa-Indore (11703) will now reach Mhow at 16:05 hours. The train will operate from Rewa to Mhow on Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday.

Mhow-Rewa (11704) would depart for Rewa at 20:05 hours. Indore-Guwahati (19306) would reach Guwahati at 5:15 hours instead of 7.10 hours.

Four trains remain cancelled

The railways has kept Habibganj-Indore (via Maxi-Dewas) (22183), Indore-Habibganj (via Ujjain) (22184), Bhopal-Indore (Via Ujjain) (22185) and Indore-Bhopal (via Dewas-Maxi) (22186) in abeyance. They have been cancelled but not terminated.