Indore: Railway to run Mhow-Kalakund line as heritage stretch

Indore: The railways has decided to preserve around 30-km-long Mhow-Kalakund rail line as heritage lines, in a shift from its plans to convert all of them in to broad-gauge ones, sources in the ministry said. Besides the Mhow-Kalakund stretch, the railways has decided to preserve four other metre-gauge lines in different parts of the country and run them as heritage lines.

The lines to be preserved include sections in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Assam, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat. These lines are linked to tourist destinations and were earlier identified for gauge conversion, but now will be retained as heritage lines, sources said.

The Mhow-Kalakund rail route passes through the picturesque hills and the valleys of the Vindhyachal mountain range and will draw tourists to the Patalpani waterfall, officials said. “The Patalpani waterfalls has the potential to draw tourists. But very few people, save Indore and neighbouring districts, come here. Promoting this line will help tourism and also generate jobs among the tribals,” said a source.

Another line which has been identified by the ministry as having the potential to be developed as a tourism line is the 171-km Nanpara-Mailani section in Uttar Pradesh. It runs through the Dudhwa national park. Around a 50-km meter-gauge line which passes through the Gir Forest in Gujarat will also be preserved, sources said, along with about a 70- km Marwar-Udaipur metre-gauge railway section falling in the bio-diversity sanctuary of Todgarh Raoli.

“These are picturesque stretches which can be enjoyed by tourists and are unique to India. Maybe an eco-tourism safari can be planned around it. All these sections have sharp bends, tunnels which have immense tourism potential,” said the source. Sources say that the ministry is also contemplating if these heritage trains can be such that tourists can enjoy the scenery through large glass windows and ceilings like those in Switzerland.

Another 120-km section has been identified in Assam — the Mahur –Harangajao meter gauge — in the hill section of the North Cachar Hill district (now called Dima Hasao district). The line, which will now be preserved, is unique for the presence of numerous tunnels in the section that still stand out as architectural marvels.