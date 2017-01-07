Indore: Railway examining track to increase speed between Indore, Ratlam

INDORE: Before plying of express trains between Indore and Ratlam via Fatehabad, the railways will carry out examination of the track. After getting the OK report, the railways will allow trains with speed of over 120 kmph on this section.

A team of officers of Research Design and Standard Organisation (RDSO), Lucknow reached Ratlam on Friday with a special track examination train. The train examines condition of track for running a train with a speed of 120 kmph. Team member and section engineer AK Pandey said that the special rail track record train will carry out track examination to ascertain quality and security of tracks.

The railway officials said that though such kind of inspection is just a routine one yet this time it has added importance as following gauge conversion of the section, the Ratlam division is going to open the section for operation of long distance trains.

At present only DEMU Indore-Ratlam trains are running on this section. Probably from next month, the railways is going to ply Indore-Jodhpur train via Fatehabad, Ratlam and Ajmer and afterward certain other trains would also run on this section.