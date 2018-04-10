Indore: Ragging complaint from Agriculture college reaches UGC

Indore: Another compliant of ragging was reported from College of Agriculture, Indore, on Monday. It is the second complaint in last 20 days. A BSc second year student lodged complaint with University Grants Commission that he was physically and mentally tortured by his classmates and senior students.

According to complainant, the accused abuse him regularly and beat him if he did not comply with their directives. The complainant said that he was harassed in college and hostel campuses. When he complained about it to college authorities, the latter paid no heed.

Eventually, the victim filed a complaint with anti-ragging helpline of University Grants Commission (UGC), which in turn directed the college authorities to probe the matter. The UGC alerted local police about the ragging incident and informed Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia Krishi Vishwavidyalaya under which the college functions.

In his compliant, the victim named Sanjay Verma, Pawan Gurjar, Krishan Kant Patel, Hemant Vishwakarma, Rohit Yadav, Shivam Patidar and others as accused. Following the complaint, the UGC also directed the college authorities to identify the complainant. The UGC has asked college to conduct an inquiry into the complaint and submit a report at the earliest.

Ragging in Indore

College of Agriculture: BSc third year student lodged complaint that he was harassed by MSc 1st year student. He later added names of two more students in the supplementary complaint. College rubbished ragging charges.

Institute of Engineering & Technology: IET hostellers had lodged a complaint alleging that they were tortured by seniors regularly. Compliant was found true; 15 students were thrown out of hostel.

PMB Gujarati College: BCom first year student had lodged a complaint with UGC alleging that senior students harassed him. The complaint was found false and the complainant was suspended for 10 days.

Sushila Devi Bansal College of Technology Umaria (Rau): Student alleged that 10 to 15 senior students thrashed him outside college campus. Though the college denied ragging, it suspended the accused students.