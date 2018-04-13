Indore: Punjab National Bank celebrates 124th foundation day

Indore: Punjab National Bank (PNB), India’s first nationalised bank established by chief architect of Swadeshi Movement Lala Lajpat Rai, is celebrating 124th foundation day. Bank’s Indore division is organising various social welfare programmes.

Bank’s divisional head Rajeeev Khanna expressed gratitude towards his customers for showing trust and said that the bank is committed towards growth and efficiency. All India PNB Officers Association organised a blood donation camp on divisional office premises on Thursday.

Officials and staff enthusiastically participated in the programme. General manager Vishesh Kumar Shrivastav graced the cultural programme ‘Spandan’ held at Mai Mangeshkar Auditorium on Thursday.

Cycle rally giving message of clean environment will be held from Navratan Bagh to LIG Square on Friday at 6.30am. Health checkup camp will be held from 8am at MPHB Branch, Indore. Fulfilling its corporate social responsibility, bank is donating computers, fans and books to Indore Central Jail, desert cooler to Mahrishi Drishtiheen Sanstha and water cooler to Gurudwara Kalidhar, Marimata Square.