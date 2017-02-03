Indore: Protests against Dayal couple continue

Dewas: Post bearers of scheduled caste cell and scores of Congress party workers led by scheduled caste department district president Narbat Singh Solanki on Thursday staged protest against Dayal couple involved in hostel inmates’ molestation and rape cases.

Accused Prem Masih Dayal and his wife and then SC/ST Girls’ Hostel superintendent Anjana Masih Dayal were booked in the rape case after three SC/ST Girls’ Hostel inmates recorded their statements with the police alleging that accused Prem outraged their modesty. Complainants also claimed that his wife Anjana attempted to cover-up her husband’s criminal act by threatening them. As soon as the matter came to fore, Anjana was suspended by the administration.

The police registered a case against him under Section 376 (rape) of IPC and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO Act) 2012 and made his wife co-accused in the case, registering a case against her under Section 120B (criminal conspiracy).

Protesting members submitted memorandum to joint collector Anjana Joseph addressing state governor OP Kohali.

In the memorandum, Congress party workers demanded government to examine all the hostel meant for SC/ST and OBC girls in the state as the incident proved that the girls are not safe even at the government hostels.

State Congress general secretary Manoj Rajani, spokesperson Sudhir Sharma, Jaswant Singh Rajput and others were present on the occasion.