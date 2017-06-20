Indore: Protest forces MP Tourism to give up land, stay happy with KEM building alone

Indore: Facing heavy protest against allotment of one acre land surrounding KEM School building on Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College campus to regional tourism department, state government has dropped the plan and decided to hand over charge of only the school building to the department, leaving the ground aside.

In its letter dated June 14, managing director of Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board directed the regional director of tourism department to take charge of the KEM School building alone and not of the land.

Medical college administration and Indian Medical Association had been protesting against the proposed allotment of the land to MP Tourism, reportedly for setting up a hotel and bus terminal on the century old picturesque property.

“KEM School is a heritage building and constructed more than 150 years ago. Medical college has no problem with handing over the building to the tourism department, but we will not allow them to take the land, as it is a medical college property and shouldn’t be used for commercial purposes,” said secretary of Indian Medical Association-Indore, Dr Sumit Shukla.

Dr Shukla explained that the land is much required for the expansion of medical college and developing the MY Hospital into a super specialty centre, works for which will start soon. “Commercial use of college land is not a good idea as it is meant for students. That apart, commercial use of the property will also spoil the environment of MY Hospital, posing a threat to the patients,” said president of IMA-Indore Dr Sanjay Londhe.

Medical college dean Dr Sharad Thora too echoed the same sentiment and clarified Medical College is the rightful owner of the one acre land and it will be used only for the development of the college.

“We are happy to know government has dropped the plan. We are however, ready to hand over the KEM School building to the tourism department,” he said.

