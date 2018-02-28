Indore: Proposed power tariff hike unwarranted as Discom making profit, MPERC told

Indore: Alleging that Western Region Power Distribution Company (Discom) is manipulating figures to show losses, people, industrialists and social workers here on Tuesday appeared before Madhya Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission (MPERC) and demanded that proposal for any hike in power tariff should not be entertained as the Discom was making profit out of it.

“Discom made a profit of Rs 500 crore in fiscal 2017-18. But, it tampered with the figures to show losses. There should not be any hike in power traffic,” said social activist Kishore Kodwani in his objection to the petition submitted by Discom. The petition was moved by Discom proposing hike of four per cent in power tariff and inviting objections on the amendments in electricity regulations. MPERC led by chairman Dev Raj Birdi held a hearing at Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya on Tuesday.

While presenting the petition, Discom director MK Jhawar said that the Discom took many steps to reduce losses and many more will follow. He said that the company has proposed less than four per cent hike in tariff for fiscal 2018-19. He said that the company has also proposed to scrap provision of mandatory minimum consumption and increase subsidy from 20 HT to 25 HT for industrial connection.

He also stated that the domestic consumers would not have to take temporary connection for minor construction projects.

However, people turned up at the hearing demanded reduction in the proposed traffic hike claiming that the Discom manipulated balance sheet to show losses and obtain subsidy from government. They claimed that money made through surcharge is not added to income. Suggestions for making efforts to reduce losses, not purchasing power at high rates were given during the hearing. It was also stated that if Rs 2000 crore which are pending on states like Rajasthan, Orissa and Uttar Pradesh is recovered, there won’t be need for hiking power tariff. It was claimed that power at cheaper rates is available in the market and big consumers like Railways quit due to wrong policies of Discom.

Total 64 complaints received

MPERC received total 64 complaints in writing on Tuesday. Of these, merely nine were from individuals. The rest complaints were from industrial units and different companies. To present these complaints, merely 15 persons had turned up before the commission. Many of them were consultants. Nearly 90 per cent complainants objected to increase in power tariff.

Kodwani passes remark on MD, MPERC reacts

During the hearing, Kodwani took a dig at the Discom MD saying that he for the first time had attended hearing called by MPERC. The MPERC chairman objected to the remark of Kodwani saying that he had seen MD attending the hearing previously. He suggested Kodwani not to make false allegations but latter took potshot at the former too. Kodwani said that MPERC chairman post should be held but a retired justice and not be any retired officer. He told Birdi he should recommend for appointment of retired judge on the post when his tenure gets over. Birdi suggested him to lodge his compliant to appropriate forum. Kodwani also flayed on the present system of inviting people to MPERC hearings. He said that information regarding hearing should be published on electricity bill and not in newspapers alone.