Indore: Promising pilgrimage, travel co tricks 100 Bohra families out of Rs 1 crore

Indore: More than 100 families of Bohra muslim community approached deputy inspector general (DIG) of police Harinarayanachari Mishra at a Jansunwai here on Tuesday and lodged complaint against directors of Hakimi Tours and Travels for allegedly duping them on pretext of taking them to pilgrimage. Community members submitted a memorandum to the police and demanded strict action against the accused.

The directors of the tours and travels company had allegedly collected money from the community members on daily collection basis in the name of arranging trip to Mecca, Madina and other pilgrimages for them.

According to Bohra community’s Jauhar Manpurwala, “Directors of Hakimi Tours and Travels, Ibrahim Ashkiwala and others duped the innocent community members who had handed them over their very hard earned money only to fulfil their lifetime wish of visiting the holy places.”

He said that the travel agency had even seized their passports and taken gold and other valuables from the victims purportedly to facilitate the journey.

“People had submitted all their hard earned money to the agency for the travel but the company directors have been fooling them for quite some time and not even returning the money they collected towards the pilgrimage. This way the accused have tricked more than Rs 1 crore out of more than 100 Bohra families,” Manpurwala said.