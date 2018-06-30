Indore: Probe ordered into complaint against DAVV

Indore: An inquiry has been launched against Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) by Department of Higher Education (DHE) into a complaint filed by a law student. In his complaint, LLB third semester student Sunny Pingolia said he had lodged a complaint during public hearing at DAVV alleging that he was awarded less marks.

“I informed university officers that I filled review form but my marks remained unchanged. Instead of trying to understand my plight, the university officers made fun of me,” he said in his complaint to DHE. The student claimed that his answer book was not evaluated properly and if re-examined his marks would increase. The DHE forwarded the complaint to Jabalpur division additional director asking him to probe the matter.

The university on Monday received a letter from the Jabalpur AD wherein all records pertaining to complaint were sought. Sources said DHE assigned probe into the matter to Jabalpur AD as Indore AD is representative of commissioner (higher education) in DAVV’s executive council and may get influenced.