Indore: Private dental colleges to move apex court

Indore: Private dental colleges in the state have decided to file a petition in the Supreme Court challenging the Jabalpur bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court’s order pertaining to cancellation of admissions granted to students in BDS course on the basis of Class XII marks.

“The aggrieved colleges have decided to move apex court into the matter,” said Anand Misra coordinator of SAIMS.

Hundreds of students, who had been granted admission in BDS courses on the basis of Class XII marks between 2013 and 20-15, face bleak future after the High Court directed for cancellation of such admission with a given time frame. The order was passed on December 16.

Some dental colleges in the state had granted admissions to students, who failed to qualify in the competitive entrance exam, on the basis of marks obtained by them in qualifying exams i.e. Class XII.

However, the Dental Council of India (DCI) later issued instructions to the colleges asking to cancel admissions granted by them in their respective campuses in violation of the Dentist Act, 1948 as well as BDS Regulations 2007, as revised from time to time.

Following the instructions, the colleges and some aggrieved students filed petitions in the court citing Madya Pradesh Niji Vyavasaik Shikshan Sanstha (Pravesh Ka Viniyaman Evam Shulk Ka Nirdharan) Adhiniyam 2007, claiming that it permits granting of admission to students on the basis of marks obtained by them in the qualifying examination.

However, the court observed that Madya Pradesh Adhiniyam 2007 stipulates that if contingency arises where seats are left unfilled even after two rounds of centralised counselling based on the merit, list prepared pursuant to common entrance test then the college authorities are extended liberty to fill these seats based on the marks obtained in qualifying exam.

However, this liberty is circumscribed by limiting its application to certain type of courses. This very provision in express terms excludes the course of MBBS and BDS.

Citing a direction by a division bench at Gwalior in an identical case, the Jabalpur bench observed that Madya Pradesh Adhiniyam-2007 is not applicable for students granted admissions in BDS course on the basis of qualifying exams.