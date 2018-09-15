Free Press Journal
Indore: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit left of human chain & harried commuters

— By Staff Reporter | Sep 15, 2018 07:55 am
Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit left city commuters and shopkeepers harried on Friday. PM’s cavalcade moved through Kalani Nagar, Bada Ganpati, Raj Mohalla, Gangwal Bus stand, Mhow Naka, Collectorate Square, Palsikar Sqaure, Manik Bagh Bridge and Khatiwala Tank to reach Saifi Mosque in Saifi Nagar. Traffic police had closed one side of the road two hours before the PM’s visit in the above-mentioned area.

 

A cop attributed it to security reasons. The road was completely blocked for traffic only when Prime Minister’s cavalcade passed through the area. DSP (traffic) RP Choubey said as per senior officials’ instructions special arrangement were made for people flying out of Indore and ambulances to avoid any inconvenience.


Traffic diversions and keeping the cross section open before the convoy passed through the area helped in traffic management to some extent. Shops on both sides of route remained closed the entire day affecting local business. During the PM’s visit, route from Bada Ganpati to Rajmohalla in Ganeshganj area was covered using tents and smart city banners by the IMC. Earlier, the structures proving to be a hurdle during road widening in Ganeshganj area were removed by IMC.

