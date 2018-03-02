Indore: Prime accused of robbery at trader’s house held

Indore: City crime branch on Thursday nabbed the kingpin of a gang involved in robbery at the house of a hardware trader in Rau area. The accused also confessed to have committed about a dozen thefts along with his five accomplices in the city.

DIG Harinarayanachari Mishra said that a team of crime branch was formed to trace the accused of robbery at the house of hardware trader Kishore Agrawal in Krishna Paradise in last week of January 2018 at Rau. The team was working on the case only on the basis of CCTV footage of the incident when a tip-off was received about a suspect staying near Lalbagh.

Later, police detained Mohan alias Khanda of Kukshi, Dhar and found his face matching with one of the robbers caught in CCTV footage. During interrogation, the accused confessed to have committed the robbery at Agrawal’s house after injuring him and his wife. He revealed to police that he along with his accomplices Aell Singh, Akesh, Gawar Singh and two others had committed the robbery and also, other thefts in the city.

Accused Mohan hails from Kukshi and was staying near Lalbagh with his mother and brothers since a few months. Aell Singh hails in Guradiya village near Kukshi. He used to come to city with other accomplices where they prepared a plan to commit robbery and thefts.

They used to commit crime to fulfil their need of liquor and to fulfil other desires. The accused informed police that after the committing theft they used to sell the stolen goods in their village in cheap price. So far, the police have recovered a booty worth Rs 10 lakh and accused Mohan was handed over to Rau police station for further action and a manhunt was launched to nab the other accused on the run.