Indore: President Ramnath Kovind to arrive in Mhow on April 14

Indore: President Ramnath Kovind will arrive in Mhow to address the function which will be organised to mark the birth anniversary of B R Ambedkar on April 14. He will also address the followers of Dr Ambedkar and take lunch with them.

According to information, President will visit birthplace of Baba Saheb Ambedkar in Mhow where he will pay tribute to him. Later, he will address Harmony Conference. A helipad will be developed in Mhow. Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, union ministers are likely to participate in the function.

Divisional commissioner Sanjay Dubey, ADG Ajay Kumar Sharma reached Mhow to review preparations for the visit along with district collector Nishant Warwade and DIG Harinarayan Chari Mishra. Officials visited the spot of helipad, Ambedkar monument, Harmony Conference venue etc.