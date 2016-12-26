Indore: Premium brand liquor sized, one arrested

Indore: The state excise department on Sunday seized Foreign Made Foreign Liquor (FMFL) worth Rs 5 lakh from a youth.

The youth had brought the liquor from Delhi was scheduled to deliver to some highly influential people. The youth has been arrested and is being questioned now.

According to AS Sisodiyaa, in-charge of control room at excise department, acting on a tip-off, a police team raided an apartment in Paricharika Nagar in Bakhatawarram Nagar and arrested Yogesh Soni and seized premium branded liquor bottles from his possession.

During the course of his questioning, Soni told the excise officials that he used to bring the premium brand liquors and supply them to influential and affluent families in the city.

As New Year is closing in the demand for premium brand liquor is rising and he stored liquor to meet the demand. He told the officials that he had brought the liquor as parcel in a vehicle from Delhi.

Soni is being questioned as to his associates in Delhi as officials suspect involvement of a gang with connections all over the country. Sources said that a local accomplice of Soni was also arrested and was being questioned now.

The brands include Jack Daniels Scotch, 100 Pipers Scotch, Gold Label, Chivas Regal, Black Label, Platinum Label, Gery Goose Vodka, Corona, Bira Breezer, and Opera etc.