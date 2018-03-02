Indore: Pre-monsoon period will be warmer

Indore: The pre-monsoon period from March to May will be warmer than normal and several parts of central as well as north parts of the state including Indore will experience temperatures at least a degree hotter than average temperatures during the season.

Not just this, meteorologists have predicted drier pre-monsoon days. Side-effects of deficient winter rains are already becoming pronounced. According to the government data, water level in reservoirs too is down in the city as in other parts of the state. Director of meteorological department IJ Verma said, “During the 2018 pre-monsoon season (March to May), warmer than normal temperatures are expected. Average temperatures will be occur in many of the subdivisions in various parts including central India and they are likely to be above normal by more than 1 degree Celsius.”

Certain areas will see below average rains. Monsoon reaches many parts of MP only by end of June and first week of July and there is a possibility of rains tapering off by later part of August and September, the weatherman said. Hot weather and heatwave conditions during March to July period has many adverse impacts on human health, water resources and power generation and outage. Studies also indicate increasing trends in the frequency and duration of heat waves over the country, which can be attributed to increasing trends in the greenhouse gases, he added.