Indore: Poster making contest held at Vishisht School of Management

Indore: To mark the 68th Republic Day, Vishisht School of Management (VOSM) organised a district-level inter-school poster making and patriotic singing competition on its premises on Tuesday.

The theme of poster making competition was “Swachh Bharat Abhiyan”.

Chief Guest of the programme was eminent Hindi poet Prof Saroj Kumar while college managing director Naveen Narang and director Dr SM Anas Iqbal shared dais with him.

Addressing the participants, Saroj said “Art is an important tool to create awareness towards various aspects of society”.

Students from 30 different schools took part in these competitions. First prize of poster making was won by Shashank Patel of Shri Vaishnav Academy and the second prize went to Aman Jain of Shri RK Daga Maheshwari School.