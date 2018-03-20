Indore: Post successful BMT, MYH gears up to set up stem cell bank

Indore: After successful maiden bone marrow transplant, administration of Maharaja Yashwantrao Hospital has started preparations for establishing stem cell bank in the hospital on Monday.

Notably, both the patients, who underwent the BMT in the biggest government run medical facility of the state, were discharged from the hospital after being kept under sustained observation for 15 days, on Monday.

Gurgaon based BMT specialist Dr Rahul Bhargava said “We have been preparing a proposal for establishing cryopreservation of stem cells in the hospital and setting up of the unit would not cost more than Rs 1 crore.”

He said that the preservation of stem cell will allow the hospital to perform more BMTs and also to treat the patients suffering from lymphoma.

“We are working on the proposal which will be given to the dean of MGM Medical College Dr Sharad Thora who will further forward it to the government,” Dr Bhargava said, adding that the hospital administration will put the BMT unit on sterilisation and start transplant for children suffering from leukemia.

Meanwhile, divisional commissioner Sanjay Dubey said, “After the successful endeavor of BMT unit in Indore, a new unit in government set-up will be established in Bhopal. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has approved the proposal and the unit will be established by USA’s expert Dr Prakash Satwani.”