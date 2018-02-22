Indore: Post inauguration, MYH takes month to connect oxygen line with BMT unit

Oxygen supply shut for 45 minutes, but patients spared of difficulties

Indore: Woken up a month after official inauguration of bone marrow transplant (BMT) unit by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan at Maharaja Yashwantrao Hospital, the biggest government run medical facility of the state could connect the centralised oxygen supply line to the unit only on Wednesday.

In order to set up the most important connection, the hospital administration had to shut oxygen supply for more than 45 minutes in the hospital putting life of the patients at stake. However, hospital superintendent Dr VS Pal said that they had been preparing for the work since last week and maintained alternative measures for oxygen supply to avoid risks to the patients during the work.

The hospital administration further confirmed that most of the HoDs were present during the work to tackle any untoward situation. They claimed to have completed the work successfully in just 45 minutes and no complaint of difficulties by any patient was received.

Meanwhile, Consumer Service Welfare Council had lodged a complaint against the hospital administration and in charge of the bone marrow transplant unit Dr Sunil Narang with the Chief Minister.

In their complaint, the council members said that the “Hospital administration has not been following the norms set by the Government of India to establish the bone marrow transplant unit.”

“The minimum requirement for establishing the unit includes an expert with MD-DNB in haematology and HSCT unit. It also requires surgical, medical and nursing expert for 24-hours who must have undergone training in UK and USA for at least one year,” vice president of the council, Sunil Vohra said.

He further claimed that the “Hospital administration has appointed Dr Sunil Narang as in charge for the unit but he is not at expert and do not even have any relationship with BMT techniques.”