Indore: Politics over Bhaiyyu Maharaj’s death, Congress demands CBI probe

Indore: The politics on the suicide of spiritual leader Bhaiyyu Maharaj has begun in the state. The suicide note left by Bhaiyyu Maharaj does not clearly establish his reason behind taking the extreme step. His family problem is said to be behind the suicide but the Congress has begun politics on this issue.

Congress media committee chairman Manak Agarwal said Bhaiyyu Maharaj declined the status of minister of state (MoS) which was offered by the state government. He claimed that the government was putting pressure on him to accept the MoS status. He said that he committed suicide as he was upset that the government was pressurising him to work on its behalf. Agarwal demanded CBI probe into Bhaiyyu Maharaj’s death.

Leader of Opposition (LOP) Ajay Singh has also demanded a high-level inquiry into the death of Bhaiyyu Maharaj. Singh said that Bhaiyyu Maharaj was highly concerned over illegal mining on the banks of Narmada. Singh said Bhaiyyu Maharaj had also posted comments on social media prior to his death which shows that he was not tensed then we must investigate that what actually happened that he resorted to commit suicide suddenly. Singh said the suspicion in the minds of the follower of Bhaiyyu Maharaj must be removed.

Meanwhile, MP Jyotiraditya Scinida had a different opinion on the statements of Congress leaders. Scinida said it was a painful incident and it was time to stand with the bereaved family. Inspector general (IG), intelligence, Makrand Deoskar said the suicide note and pistol have been seized. He said that Police can only say anything about the incident after its probe.

CM, other leaders mourn

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan and other leaders mourned the death of Bhaiyyu Maharaj. He said through his spiritual knowledge Bhaiyyu Maharaj initiated people on the right direction. His works for Narmada Seva and environmental conservation could not be forgotten. Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar, BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya and other leaders also paid tributes to Bhaiyyu Maharaj.