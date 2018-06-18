Indore: Political restrictions hinder hope of new medical colleges

Indore: While the Medical Council of India (MCI) has given a jolt to the state government for not giving permission to start admission in six new medical colleges out of seven, the political limitation of the government has been restricting them from taking legal course to get the seats.

Officials of these medical colleges have claimed that they are having all facilities and have even ample head count for the permission but it was put down by the MCI for their failure to present the same at the time of inspection. “Now, the ball is in the government’s court but the political limitations have been stopping them to get the seats through legal means,” a senior official of medical education department, on the condition of anonymity, said.

He said many colleges including those from Ratlam and Khandwa were well equipped in terms of infrastructure and head count. “Ratlam medical college has the infrastructure and facilities up to 92 per cent and while the Khandwa medical college has the facility up to 85 per cent but these colleges have failed in presenting the head count before the MCI inspection team due to which their applications have been cancelled,” the professor said.

He added that Bihar and Uttar Pradesh governments have knocked the court’s door for getting permission for medical colleges and got the decision in their favour but the Madhya Pradesh government doesn’t want to go against the Union government led by the same ruling party.

All new medical colleges including those at Rewa, Satna, Khandwa, Ratlam, Shivpuri and Chhindwara have applied for reviewing their applications for permission with the MCI and are ready to give compliance for fulfilling other requirements in three months’ time. “It will be a waste of resources and loss of nation if these colleges didn’t get permission like the private medical colleges get by the MCI,” the official added.

Meanwhile, Dean of Ratlam Medical College Dr Sanjay Dixit and Dean of Khandwa Medical College Dr Sanjay Dadu said that they have applied for review and would take action as per the government’s order. The MCI has given permission to Datia Medical College only.