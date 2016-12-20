Political funding: Indoreans question intention of government

Indore: Amid ongoing debate seeking greater transparency on political funding, proposal of the Election Commission (EC) to prohibit anonymous donation to parties above Rs 2,000 and tax relief to parties, city residents raised their brows over the intention of Union government and believe that permission of even Rs 2000 anonymous donation to the parties, should also be prohibited.

People believed that the window of Rs 2000 will give political parties to come clean after getting crores of ‘benami’ funds like people get the window to deposit their black money in banks up to Rs 2 lakh during demonetisation.

Chartered Accountant Mahesh Agrawal said, “Purpose of demonetization can’t be successful due to certain loopholes in the govt decision and the move will give relief to political parties in getting undisclosed funds.”

He said if the government can ask people about their source of income then they must also ask political parties to show theirs.

Management student of Vaishnav University Avni Yadav said, “If one wants to donate to parties then he/she must give it openly. By giving them a window of Rs 2000, the parties will collect crores of rupees by depositing the account through their activists.”

She added that recently a political party was claiming to have highest number of activities in the world and if each activist deposits Rs 2000 anonymously, it will become thousands of crores which will be ‘benami.’

CA Nagendra Singh Bais also have similar views and said that the government is shying away from taking tough decision against political parties as they will also fall in the net then.

“If they really want to take tough decision then take it in one shot. They are giving safe window to parties and publicising themselves as brave hearts,” Bais said.

Most city youngsters also raised question over the tax relaxation to parties and appealed to the government to change the rule soon.

What They Say

“Why to allow even Rs 2000. If one wants to donate Rs 2000, one can donate it with his/her name as it is not a big amount. Government should prohibit any type of tax-free donation to political parties.”- Koshlendra Singh Sengar, LIC Agent

“The ruling party is claiming to have thousands of activists. If each activist deposits Rs 2000, they will make their black money into white.”- Adarsh Gawli, Photographer

“No tax exemption should be given to political parties. They are not different from those depositing their tax on regularly.”- Chetan Shivre, Businessman

“Parties and politicians are enjoying on taxes which we are giving to the government. All the exemptions and facilities to them should be taken back immediately.”- Shipra Tripathi, Student

“Donation to political parties should be verified and they must not get any relief in tax. Government has been giving them safe window. All types of donation must be taxed.”- Yogesh Bajpai, Sports in-charge

In a document called ‘Proposed Electoral Reforms’ published this month, the EC has recommended exemption of income tax to political parties which contest elections and win seats in the Lok Sabha or Assembly polls.– S. Tiwari