Indore: Police to seize bikes producing gunshot sound

Indore: Taking cognisance of complaints about sound of gunshot or a cracker produced by bikes, police said they will launch a drive to seize such bikes. After receiving several complaints from residents in this regard, Deputy Inspector General of Police Harinarayanachari Mishra directed cops to seize the bikes.

“We have directed traffic police to seize the bikes, which produce gunshot and loud sound. We had launched action earlier also,” Mishra said. Chemist Rituraj Dixit said bikers create chaos on roads whose bikes produce sound of gunshot. Such people drive in speed and put other’s life at risk.

Swati Tripathi, a student in Old GDC College pointed out that people who ride bikes that produce weird sound often pass through college to harass girls or grab their attention. “Police should teach them a lesson and seize their bikes,” she said.

Kushal Chandra Jain, a trader in Marothiya Bazaar, said most bikes produce sound of gunshot. “They are anti-social elements who create ruckus in colonies for fun,” he said. City police had launched drive against bikers three years ago and arrested them.