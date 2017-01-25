Indore: Police to evacuate retired Professor’s daughter from DAVV quarter

Indore: Following an order by Indore bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court, Bhawarkuwa police would evacuate a retired professor’s daughter from an official quarter of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV), where she has been living illegally for past several months.

“Policemen along with a team of DAVV teachers would reach the university’s residential campus on Wednesday and carry out the evacuation formalities,” DAVV deputy registrar (administration) Anil Sharma said.

A faculty with School of Chemical Sciences, Prof Rajendra Prasad had retired last year. After retirement, Prasad in May last year had given in writing to the university that the flat allocated to him during his service period was not in his possession. He had informed the university that his daughter Divya Sharma was illegally staying in the flat. The university had served notice to Sharma asking her to vacate the DAVV flat but the notice fell on deaf ears.

To this, the DAVV did not issue no dues certificate to the retired professor due to which he could not avail his gratuity.

As his requests to his daughter for vacating the flat also went unheard, Prasad moved High Court seeking directions to Sharma for vacating the flat.

The court recently directed the police and the university to ensure that the flat was evacuated and the petitioner was then issued no-objection certificate so that he could claim his gratuity and other dues if any.

“The court had also directed that at least three women should be present when the evacuation formalities are carried out so we have formed a five member committee comprising three female teachers,” said Anil Sharma.

Several complaints against Divya

DAVV registrar VK Singh said that inmates of the apartment, in which Divya lives illegally living, complained many a times that she creates nuisance in the building. “The complaints even reached to Bhawarkuwa police station but she managed to evade action all the time.”

Dispute in the family of Prasad is very old and DAVV faced heat of it many a time. Once, his wife had lodged an RTI application with the DAVV seeking information on salary of her husband.