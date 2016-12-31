Indore: Police registered a case of attempted molestation, two booked

Indore: Police registered a case of attempted molestation, beating and threatening to kill against a school operator and his associate. According to the police, the case was registered against Dinesh Verma of Gulmohar Ka Bagicha and Asish Rai of Triveni Nagar on the complaint from a woman. The woman told the police that the accused ran a school out of Bichhobai Dharmashala in Shivmoti Nagar and her husband was employed there as security guard. The couple stayed in a room given to them by the accused. The man reportedly was not paid wages since a long time and when the woman demanded payment of pending wages, the accused barged into her room and tried to outrage her modesty and he even tore off her clothes. When she raised alarm, the accused fled the scene threatening her with death.

Suicide

A youth, residing in Palasia area, committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling of his house. So far the reason for suicide is not yet clear but heavy debt might led him to take the extreme step. Police have registered a case and are investigating the matter. According to the police, the youth was identified as Rakesh Kashmirilal of Gridhar Nagar. Rakesh committed suicide on Friday. He was employed in transport industry and was staying in a rented accommodation in Gridhar Nagar. His wife Sandhya told the police that Rakesh had asked her to fetch the mobile phone from another room and when she was away, he took the extreme step. She somehow managed to get Rakesh to the hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

Youth stabbed, injured

A youth was stabbed and injured when he tried to intervene in a fight between two men. According to the police, a case was registered against Rajkumar and Kalu alias Deepak on complaint from Madhur. The accused were fighting near Madhur’s house and when he tried to break up the fight, they stabbed him and fled the scene.

Farmer beaten up

A farmer returning home was beaten up by two men for no reason. Police have registered a case and are investigating the matter. According to the police, a case was registered against Babloo Swamy and Raja alias Rajdeep, both residents of Gandhi Nagar, on complaint from Vinod of Bada Bangarda.

Vinod was returning home late in the night after watering the crops when the duo stopped him and got into argument with him and beat him up. Similarly in another incident an elderly man was beaten up by a man when he refused to pay money for liquor.

According to the police, a case was registered against Sanju alias Sanjay on complaint from Ramdhan Bourasi (55). Sanju had demanded money to buy liquor and Ramdhan refused which led to the altercation and beating. FPNS