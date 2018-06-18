Indore: Police raid pub for serving liquor till late night, 6 held

Indore: Police raided a pub and arrested six persons for serving liquor till late night on Saturday. Manager of the pub was also booked by the police as he managed to flee from the spot. ASP Prashant Choubey said that someone had informed the police control room about late night gathering of people at F-Bar situated in Dewas Naka area around 1.15 am.

After the information, ASI Rahul Kale reached there and told them to close the pub when bouncers and employees of the pub misbehaved with him. Later, Kale informed his senior officials after which a patrol yeam with SDOP Sanwer BL Verma and MIG TI Vijay Singh Sisodiya reached the spot and closed the pub.

During police action, pub manager Goldy managed to flee from there while six others were arrested by the police. The persons arrested by police are employee of the pub and they were identified as Nitesh, Nirmal, Mahender, Alok, Vikas and Deepak. During the raid, many girls and boys started coming out of the pub covering their faces

The policemen usually reached liquor shops to close them before 11.30 pm but they do not reach the pubs on time due to which the pub owner provided services till late night. The policemen from Lasudiya police station were also strictly warned by the senior police officials for their negligence.