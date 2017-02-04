Indore: Police launch cyber crime helpline

Indore: City police, on Friday, launched a cyber crimes helpline to deal with bank, online transactions and ATM card frauds etc. The helpline number is 7049124444. DIG Harinarayanchari Mishra and SP (Headquarters) Mohmad Qureshi and other senior police officers along with bank officials and representatives of service providers were present at the launch. ASI Shradha Yadav, in-charge of the helpline, explained the precautions to be taken by customers while getting involved in online and ATM card transactions. The helpline number will provide customer care numbers of banks to enable customers to block their cards in case of loss and theft. A list of DOs and Donts is also being uploaded on Citizen Cop and Indore Police website so that citizens can go through the same to stop themselves from being defrauded.