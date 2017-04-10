Indore: Police arrest youth for eve-teasing

Indore: City police have arrested an eve-teaser on Sunday. The arrested was allegedly harassing and threatening a woman with life. According to CSP Jayant Singh Rathore, a working woman, a resident of Nagda and presently resided in Indore had lodged a complaint on April 7 that one of his brother’s friend Sajid, a resident of Nagda used to meet and take money from her.

She stopped meeting Sajid as he had a bad intention. On April 4, Sajid called the woman and asked to meet him near CHL Hospital. When she reached there, he stopped grabbed her hand on the road. When she opposed, he snatched her mobile phone and threatened to kill and defame her. On the complaint of the woman, MIG police registered a case under Section 354, 506 of IPC against Sajid and started investigation.