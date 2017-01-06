Indore: Podar International School celebrates Annual Sports Day

Mhow: The 4th Annual Sports meet of Podar International School, Khandwa Road, was celebrated. Harish Benbei, Director Dean Sports was present as chief guest to grace the event. He was welcomed by principal of the school Bhavisha Hirani with a floral bouquet and the sports meet was declared open thereafter by releasing the balloons.

The programme was then inaugurated by the enflaming of the sports torch by the chief guest, after the torch run by the students. After the march past, the students showcased their talents through various demonstrations which included taekwondo, archery and yoga as the majors. The event was made more interesting by some great dance, vocal and instrumental presentations by the students on sports theme.

The main attractions of the event were the athletics competitions which included 80 mtrs. race ,hurdle race and relay race by the students of 3rd to 8th , and lemon race and Sack race by the tiny- tots of classes 1st and 2nd. Games were also organized for the parents in which most of them participated enthusiastically. The winner of all the competitions were awarded by the chief guest of the programme . The programme was conducted by the Nandakini Lahiri and Mrs. Hemlata Pandey. The event was co-ordinated successfully under the able guidance of the Principal of the School Mrs. Bhavisha Hirani. The vote of thanks was delivered at the end of the programme by Garima Mishra for recognising the efforts of the school principal, the administrative officer, the staff and the students of the school who helped in making the event a success.