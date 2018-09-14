Indore: PM’s city visit,Dry run leaves people high and dry

Prior to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s city visit, a dry run for traffic diversion and restrictions was held on Thursday. The rehearsal caused inconvenience to the commuters. The devotees taking idols for the Ganesha Chaturthi were seen waiting on their 2-wheelers during the road block. Traffic police officials along with city police started the rehearsal from City Airport around 10.35 am. The proposed route through which Modi will reach Saifi Mosque in Saifi Nagar included Kalani Nagar, Bada Ganpati, Raj Mohalla, Gangwal Bus stand, Mhow Naka, Collectorate Square, Manik Bagh Bridge and Transport Nagar.

The team completed the distance in around 24 minutes to reach the destination. During the rehearsal, the commuters had to face difficulty while passing through the area. The Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations were also affected as the residents who were carrying Ganesha idols to their homes and offices had to wait till lifting of blockade. ASP (traffic) PS Meena said that the rehearsal started from 10.35 am and it took 24 minutes to complete the drill. He added: “We made diversions and also cleared the traffic after the caravan passed through the area, so the traffic remained unaffected.